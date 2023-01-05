ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NFIU warns Nigerians against huge cash withdrawals

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has warned public and private entities against massive cash withdrawals.

NFIU warns Nigerians against huge cash withdrawals
NFIU warns Nigerians against huge cash withdrawals
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He spoke on the state of the nation’s security threats and financial liquidity.

HammanTukur advised all federal Ministries, Departments, parastatal Agencies (MDAs), State Governments, Local Government Councils, corporate bodies as well as, civil servants, and public and private officers to embrace the cashless policy of money transactions to deepen national security.

This is to strengthen the country’s security and financial systems, he explained.

According to him, the Federal and State Governments as well as the 774 local government councils have made cash withdrawals of about N200 billion, N156 billion and N120 billion, respectively, from 2015 to date.

To curb these excesses, the Federal Government has directed and ordered the stoppage of “direct cash withdrawals by public institutions and officers” with effect from March 1, this year, HammanTukur stated.

He, therefore, advised all stakeholders to adopt new technologies of financial transactions and abide by the withdrawal limits or thresholds earlier prescribed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for corporate and individual transactions.

It would be recalled that the CBN had in December 2022 prescribed a threshold of N5 million only for corporate accounts and N500,000 only for individuals per week.

HammanTukur however explained that no infractions have been recorded so far, but noted that cash withdrawals are still higher than deposits.

“Liquidity is needed to finance our markets”, he noted, adding that there is no threat to the corruption and money laundering crusade yet.

Besides, the director assured that anybody with a genuine need for huge cash transactions would seek presidential approval as there was no “standing waiver” on this policy.

While warning that the “guideline is not reversible”, he stressed that any cash withdrawal beyond the approved limit would trigger a red flag by the relevant anti-graft agencies.

He reasserted that Nigeria has been designated as a non-cash society by the World Bank, IMF and ECOWAS, among other stakeholders, with effect from March 1.

This is in addition to the categorisation of Nigeria as a “high risk” country by the concerned parties because of the enormous security challenges facing the nation, HammanTukur said.

“We can’t flow with politicians” because of obvious complications, while the set March 1 deadline was sacrosanct, according to him.

He however expressed optimism that the cash transactions would drop from the current N3 trillion to about N1 trillion when the policy became effective.

The NFIU director reminded Nigerians that three years imprisonment, payment of equivalent value of money involved or both punishments awaited violators of the cashless policy.

HammanTukur underscored the teeth of the “Reinforcement, guidelines and policies for mitigation of money laundering, terrorist financing, proliferation of weapons and prevention of predicate crimes” Act of 2022.

He particularly cited Sections 2 and 22 of the NFIU laws of 2022 to buttress his threat.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari is transiting Nigeria to manufacturing economy - NASENI boss

Buhari is transiting Nigeria to manufacturing economy - NASENI boss

Kaduna Govt generates N44bn as IGR in 10 months - Report

Kaduna Govt generates N44bn as IGR in 10 months - Report

Eko DisCo earmarks N18b for capital expenditure

Eko DisCo earmarks N18b for capital expenditure

NFIU warns Nigerians against huge cash withdrawals

NFIU warns Nigerians against huge cash withdrawals

High cost of remitting money affects Kenyan diaspora residents' ability to support loved ones

High cost of remitting money affects Kenyan diaspora residents' ability to support loved ones

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

China and India lead Nigeria's import and export trade in Q2 2021

China and India lead Nigeria's import and export trade in Q2 2021

Kenyan airways' stock value is set to remain worthless for another annual cycle

Kenyan airways' stock value is set to remain worthless for another annual cycle

Uganda wins over confidence of foreign investors with its Q4 performance of 2022

Uganda wins over confidence of foreign investors with its Q4 performance of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

City fireworks have always burst spectacularly over the multi-coloured dome of the Kigali Convention Centre

7 fastest-growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to IMF

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

AFRICA

5 African countries whose 2023 economic growth were predicted by the World Bank

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzanian president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, continues to show Africans the blueprint of female leadership