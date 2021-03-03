The popular coin has seen plenty of positive changes recently, many of which have brought up trends that Bitcoin users are going wild for!

While trends seem to come and go all the time when the world of crypto is in question, it seems that these trends are on their way to become a staple for Bitcoin. If you’re one of the many trend chasers looking to give these novel ideas a shot, here are some of the best!

Bitcoin Travel

No matter how you look at it, travel is almost always a good idea. The activity can bring forth incredible experiences and help you create unforgettable memories while expanding your horizons. Pretty much all of us are fans of travel. Whether you’re seeking a grand adventure across the globe or a chill vacation on an exotic island, the thought of packing your bags and jetting off is probably always in the back of your head. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to get away from it all for a while to experience something new and exciting, and Bitcoin travel makes that easy!

One of the many services included in Bitcoin’s recent expansion into new shopping opportunities is travel booking. Luckily for Bitcoin users, some of the biggest travel booking sites like Expedia and CheapAir are now as Bitcoin-friendly as they come. Bitcoin enthusiasts are free to book flights to foreign destinations, get helpful travel tips, and book accommodations with the click of a button!

Passive Trading

Here’s a trend that many Bitcoin users have been hoping for. While Bitcoin trading is the most popular method of profiting through Bitcoin, it’s not easy in the slightest. The activity requires, time, effort, knowledge, and tons of investing prowess! Luckily, passive trading software like the Bitcoin Storm app is there to lighten the load. Thanks to this software, users can automate the trading process through the use of advanced AI technology. The AI algorithms do most of the work by finding good investment options while users sit back and relax!

Arguably the best part of automated trading software is what it can do for newbies. While both newbies and veterans are welcome to experience the benefits of these apps, newbies can rejoice at the fact that using these apps requires no trading knowledge! Whether you’re a pro or completely new to the scene, all you need is a few minutes of tinkering with the app a day, and you’re good to go!

Bitcoin Gaming

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Bitcoin gaming has made it on the list. Bitcoin’s always had a foot in the gaming scene, but recently, there have been plenty of new opportunities for users to explore.

The first opportunity comes in the form of Bitcoin games. These arcade-style minigames are exciting, endlessly entertaining, and could potentially earn users some Bitcoin! While they might be somewhat lacking compared to classic video games, they’re free to play and offer users a chance to earn some Bitcoin along the way!

The other opportunities come from Bitcoin’s recent mainstream success. Among the shops that Bitcoin users can now spend their coins at are two of the biggest console stores out there - the Microsoft Xbox Store and the PlayStation Network!

As if that wasn’t enough, players can access top-notch titles for various gaming platforms by visiting Bitcoin-friendly online shops like Keys4Coins. With the popularity of gaming hitting an all-time high, it’s no surprise to see this trend make it big in the Bitcoin scene.

*This is a featured post.