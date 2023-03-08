ADVERTISEMENT
National Lottery Nigeria is the lotto for you! *9966# is the number!! 45Million Naira Awaits you

#FeatureByNLN: Sounds too good to be true. Well, the National Lottery Nigeria (NLN), under the aegis of leading lottery operator, Systems and Gaming Nigeria Ltd. is offering Nigerian players on its platform a variety of engaging and rewarding games.

Lead Photo: L-R: Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister,Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr. Richard Agura; Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila; Executive Secretary (ES), National Lottery Trust Fund, Dr. Bello Maigari and Managing Director, National Lottery Nigeria, Olayiwola Onafowokan at the official launch of the National Lottery Nigeria Naija Mega Jackpot.
Lead Photo: L-R: Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister,Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr. Richard Agura; Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila; Executive Secretary (ES), National Lottery Trust Fund, Dr. Bello Maigari and Managing Director, National Lottery Nigeria, Olayiwola Onafowokan at the official launch of the National Lottery Nigeria Naija Mega Jackpot.

From the whooping Naija mega jackpot to our more interactive instant-win scratch card games, the National Lottery Nigeria has something to suit everyone. It is made to cater to all and sundry, which gives an opportunity for anyone to win.

The flagship game, Naija Mega Jackpot, has a minimum of N45 million and it is progressive.

Nigerians can play using the USSD code *9966# or website www.nationallotterynigeria.com and they are quick and easy ways for customers to play the lottery games.

You are assured of the highest standards of quality and integrity when you play games on the NLN platform, what this means is that there is no magomago or wayo. To buttress this point, there will be live draws which are scheduled to begin airing on the 4th of March 2023.

The Naija Mega Jackpot live draw will broadcast every Saturday and Wednesday night, while the 6/49 live draw will broadcast every Tuesday and Friday night live on NTA, and on all of NLN social media platforms.

There is a dedicated team of customer service representatives who are available to answer any questions or concerns players may have. We also have a responsible gaming policy in place to ensure that our customers are playing responsibly.

As a further guarantee of these games, fairness and transparency in all its operations, an Integrity Committee has been constituted to oversee the live draws and ensure that they are conducted honestly and fairly. The committee will include representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and other sister-agencies who will attend the live draws to observe and ensure the rectitude of our operations.

So, what are you waiting for? Play that game and stand a chance to step into fortune and change your live forever. 45Million naira and more awaits you.

