Naira weakens further to dollar at Investors, Exporters window

The Naira on Friday exchanged at N444.75 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.06 per cent, compared with N444.50 to the dollar it exchanged on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N444.75.

The Naira sold for as low as 438 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 61.89 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

