Naira weakens against dollar at Investors, Exporters window by 0.10%
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window on Thursday exchanging at N428.16 to the dollar.
The open indicative rate closed at N426.31 to the dollar on Wednesday.
An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N428.16.
The Naira sold for as low as N413.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 222.84 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters Window on Thursday.
