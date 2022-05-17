Naira trades at N600 to 1$ at black market

Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs), popularly known as ‘abokis’ who spoke told reporters, said the currency fell sharply on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The figure represents a 0.8% drop compared to N595 a dollar it traded last week.

At the Importers and Exporters (I&E) window, the currency exchanged N415.75, widening the margin to N184.25.

A BDC operator in Ikorodu, told newsmen that buying and selling prices stood at N595 and N600 per dollar, respectively.

The naira has continued to weaken in the parallel market due to increasing demand, falling external reserves, and low foreign exchange inflows into the coffers of Africa’s biggest economy.

In the last three weeks, the country’s external reserves dropped by $700 million to $38.72 billion as at May 13, according to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Experts have also linked the situation to politics, as they believe politicians are mopping up dollars for election primaries this month.

A parallel market (street/black market) is characterised by noncompliant behaviour with an institutional set of rules.