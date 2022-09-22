Naira remains constant, exchanges N436.50 to dollar
The Naira remained constant on Thursday, exchanging at N436.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window.
The open indicative rate closed at N435.08 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of N437 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.50.
The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 101.74 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
