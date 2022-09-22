RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira remains constant, exchanges N436.50 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira remained constant on Thursday, exchanging at N436.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window.

Naira and Dollar
Naira and Dollar

Recommended articles

The open indicative rate closed at N435.08 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N437 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 101.74 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stock market drops by N124bn as sell pressure persists

Stock market drops by N124bn as sell pressure persists

Naira remains constant, exchanges N436.50 to dollar

Naira remains constant, exchanges N436.50 to dollar

FG appoints new acting Postmaster General of NIPOST

FG appoints new acting Postmaster General of NIPOST

Maize association to strategise on CBN’s loan recovery

Maize association to strategise on CBN’s loan recovery

Tony Elumelu Foundation lands a $20 million deal with USADF to help alleviate poverty in Africa

Tony Elumelu Foundation lands a $20 million deal with USADF to help alleviate poverty in Africa

3 products top list as Nigeria records N343.4 billion from agricultural exports in H1 2022

3 products top list as Nigeria records N343.4 billion from agricultural exports in H1 2022

Forex scarcity bites harder as Naira debit cards lose international transaction rights

Forex scarcity bites harder as Naira debit cards lose international transaction rights

6 banks that could follow First Bank’s decision to suspend its international transactions

6 banks that could follow First Bank’s decision to suspend its international transactions

The Russia-Ukraine war has created a boom in the Tanzanian coal trade

The Russia-Ukraine war has created a boom in the Tanzanian coal trade

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the best education system (in 2022)

Top 10 countries with the best education system in Africa

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, President Samia Suluhu and other African leaders aboard a bus heading to Buckingham Palace to attend state reception in honor of Queen Elizabeth II (1)

List of African leaders who are expected to be present and absent from the Queen’s funeral

Top 5 African countries with the most vehicles on the road (Sub-Saharan)

African Teech Hub

Kenya is experiencing a massive tech brain drain within its own borders