Naira makes gain on dollars after remaining constant for 2 days

The Naira on Friday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, after remaining constant in value for two days.

Naira and Dollar
The open indicative rate closed at N428 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N429.05.

The Naira sold for as low as 416.06 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 50.22 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

