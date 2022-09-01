RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira loses to dollar by 0.13%

The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday, exchanging at N430.

A trader changes dollars with naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos. REUTERS/Joe Penney.
The open indicative rate closed at N429 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N437 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N430.

The Naira sold for as low as N417 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 74.68 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

