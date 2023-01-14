Naira loses marginally, exchanges at 461.90 to dollar
The naira on Friday exchanged at 461.90 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The open indicative rate closed at N461.20 to the dollar on Friday.
An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.90.
The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of N72.18 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
FG earns $4.820bn from non-oil export in 2022
Subsidy has overstayed its usefulness - Tinubu tells NESG
Naira loses marginally, exchanges at 461.90 to dollar
Stock market extends rally with N253bn gain
East Africa’s proposal for a unified currency may be implemented earlier than projected
Uganda's State House allocates billions for brand new cars for the President and Vice President
5 interesting facts about Dangote’s new oil refinery
$2.5 billion lost monthly as Nigeria fails to meet OPEC's 1.8 million BPD allocation
Power distribution companies fail to remit N128.3 billion in 6 months
ADVERTISEMENT