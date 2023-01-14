ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira loses marginally, exchanges at 461.90 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira on Friday exchanged at 461.90 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

Naira-Dollar
Naira-Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The open indicative rate closed at N461.20 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.90.

The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N72.18 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG earns $4.820bn from non-oil export in 2022

FG earns $4.820bn from non-oil export in 2022

Subsidy has overstayed its usefulness - Tinubu tells NESG

Subsidy has overstayed its usefulness - Tinubu tells NESG

Naira loses marginally, exchanges at 461.90 to dollar

Naira loses marginally, exchanges at 461.90 to dollar

Stock market extends rally with N253bn gain

Stock market extends rally with N253bn gain

East Africa’s proposal for a unified currency may be implemented earlier than projected

East Africa’s proposal for a unified currency may be implemented earlier than projected

Uganda's State House allocates billions for brand new cars for the President and Vice President

Uganda's State House allocates billions for brand new cars for the President and Vice President

5 interesting facts about Dangote’s new oil refinery

5 interesting facts about Dangote’s new oil refinery

$2.5 billion lost monthly as Nigeria fails to meet OPEC's 1.8 million BPD allocation

$2.5 billion lost monthly as Nigeria fails to meet OPEC's 1.8 million BPD allocation

Power distribution companies fail to remit N128.3 billion in 6 months

Power distribution companies fail to remit N128.3 billion in 6 months

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

South-Africa

Best African countries for entrepreneurship

Cape-Town South Africa

African countries with the highest quality of life

Iristel Kenya Limited

Safaricom’s market share in Kenya is threatened by the telecommunications company it took to court

New Naira Notes

Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary