Naira loses further to dollar by 0.08%

Naira exchanged at N461.75 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria
The open indicative rate closed at N461.33 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N462.04 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.75.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 67.57 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.

Naira loses further to dollar by 0.08%

