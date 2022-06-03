RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira loses by 0.12%, exchanges at N419.50 to dollar

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Thursday, depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N419.50 to the dollar, a 0.12 per cent depreciation, compared to N419 on Wednesday.

Naira loses by 0.12%, exchanges at N419.50 to dollar.
Naira loses by 0.12%, exchanges at N419.50 to dollar.

The open indicative rate closed at N418.83 to the dollar on Thursday.

Recommended articles

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N419.50.

The Naira sold for as low as 413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 760.20 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

The best small business to start in each African country, according to a survey

The best small business to start in each African country, according to a survey

BBNaija's Pere denies romantic relationship with Kogi State 1st lady

BBNaija's Pere denies romantic relationship with Kogi State 1st lady

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

The top 5 highest paid African leaders

The top 5 highest paid African leaders

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Trending

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in this year

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in 2021

The top 5 highest paid African leaders

Here are 15 of the highest paid African leaders in 2021.

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores (Photo by Beum Portƒolio)