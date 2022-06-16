RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira loses against dollar, exchanges at 420.50

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

After a two-day gain, the Naira on Thursday depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N420.50 to the dollar, a 0.12 per cent depreciation against N420 traded on Wednesday.

Naira loses against dollar, exchanges at 420.50.
Naira loses against dollar, exchanges at 420.50.

The open indicative rate closed at N419.82 to the dollar on Thursday.

Recommended articles

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N420.50

The Naira sold for as low as N413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 136.35 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

Best African countries for entrepreneurs in 2022: Top 10 rankings

Best African countries for entrepreneurs in 2022: Top 10 rankings

15 African countries with the highest mortgage interest rates

15 African countries with the highest mortgage interest rates

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Meet 6 players who were caught cheating like Pique on Shakira

Meet 6 players who were caught cheating like Pique on Shakira

More Kenyan borrowers are defaulting on loans, signaling a looming mass collateral seizures

More Kenyan borrowers are defaulting on loans, signaling a looming mass collateral seizures

Trending

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access (Image Source: BBC)

Best African countries for entrepreneurs in 2022: Top 10 rankings

Deploying true entrepreneurship in the fight against COVID-19

6 high paying side hustles for data scientists in Africa

6 high paying side hustles for data scientists in Africa

Bitcoin ban: African countries where crypto is restricted or illegal

The photo shows physical imitations of cryptocurrency. INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images