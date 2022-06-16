The open indicative rate closed at N419.82 to the dollar on Thursday.
Naira loses against dollar, exchanges at 420.50
After a two-day gain, the Naira on Thursday depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N420.50 to the dollar, a 0.12 per cent depreciation against N420 traded on Wednesday.
An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N420.50
The Naira sold for as low as N413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 136.35 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
