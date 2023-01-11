ADVERTISEMENT
Naira loses against dollar by 0.09%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira on Wednesday exchanged at 461.90 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The open indicative rate closed at N460.25 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.90.

The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N151.26 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

