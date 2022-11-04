Naira gains slightly, exchanges at 445.50 to dollar
The naira on Friday exchanged at 445.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, an appreciation of 0.06 per cent, compared with 445.75 to the dollar it exchanged on Thursday.
An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.50.
The naira sold for as low as 431 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 94.07 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.
