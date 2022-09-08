RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira gains slightly at Investors, Exporters window by 0.04%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Thursday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N436.32 compared with N436.50 on Wednesday, an increase of 0.04 per cent.

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria
An exchange rate of N437.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.32.

The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 37.50 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

