Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 445.75 to dollar
The naira appreciated slightly at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday, exchanging at 445.75 to the dollar.
Recommended articles
The open indicative rate closed at N444.40 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.75.
The naira sold for as low as 439.96 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 121 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 445.75 to dollar
NGX: Market capitalisation loses N20bn
Israel's most wanted fugitive has been apprehend on the shores of South Africa
€1 billion has been pledged to Africa in its struggle against climate change
UK launches $100m programme to support women-owned enterprises in Nigeria
New logos signal rebrand of Owlet App and Owlet Online
ICYMI: Glenfiddich launches rare Time Re:Imagined collection in Lagos
India has seized $3.47 million worth of Tanzanian gold and Tanzanian authorities are curious
Six commitments for healthy centralized exchanges
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox