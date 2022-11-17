RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 445.75 to dollar

The naira appreciated slightly at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday, exchanging at 445.75 to the dollar.

The open indicative rate closed at N444.40 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.75.

The naira sold for as low as 439.96 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 121 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

