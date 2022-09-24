Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 436.33 to dollar
The Naira appreciated slightly against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday as it exchanged at N436.33.
The open indicative rate closed at N434.83 o the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of N438 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.33.
The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 106.11 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.
