RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira gains marginally at Investors and Exporters Window by 0.01%

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Friday gained marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window, exchanging at N425.00.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)
Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

The figure represented an appreciation of 0.01 per cent, compared with N425.05 exchanged on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The open indicative rate closed at N421.60 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N425.00.

The Naira sold for as low as N411.10 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 78.86 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters Window on Friday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

For men: Here're 4 ways to tell if your partner is faking orgasm

For men: Here're 4 ways to tell if your partner is faking orgasm

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Trending

5 houses you should never rent in Lagos

5 houses you should never rent in Lagos

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

Nigerians to pay more for beverages as FG enforces N10 per litre sugar tax

Nigerians to pay more for drinks in 2022 as FG plans to increase tax on carbonated drinks. (Eatthisnotthat)

Bread producers threaten strike over price hike in bakery materials

Bakers Association says no plan to increase bread price by 30%. [nairametrics]