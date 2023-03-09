Naira gains further at investors, exporters window
The Naira gained further on Thursday as it exchanged at N461 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
Recommended articles
The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of N462.11 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 82.83 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira gains further at investors, exporters window
Market gains N12bn, indices up 0.04%
The Nigerian government has pledged N10 billion($21.7 million) to the digital sector annually
From site labourer to real estate developer
Kenyan women are thriving in junior professional and specialist roles, according to report
Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country
ALX'S Womxn and Tech Initiative set to help bridge the tech gender gap in Africa
Following International Women’s Day, Tanzania is looking to close the gender gap in its digital sector
Discover the top 10 most beloved airlines in Africa according to social media buzz
ADVERTISEMENT