Naira extends losses to dollar at Investors and Exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Wednesday weakened for the third day against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N431.

Naira Dollar (NNN)

The open indicative rate closed at N428. 67 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N431.

The Naira sold for as low as N417 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 131.30 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

