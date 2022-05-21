RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira exchanges at 419.02 at Investors and Exporters window

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Friday, exchanged at 419.02 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, compared to 420.33 traded on Thurday, representing 0.31 per cent appreciation.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

The open indicative rate closed at N418.35 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N419.02.

The Naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 75.56 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

