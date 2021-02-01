The headlines - talking of how the Naira continues to weaken as our foreign reserves deplete and oil revenue shrinks - have stayed in the news for months.

And in the year 2020, we saw new regulations spring up concerning international transactions as the government struggled to save the value of the Naira which eventually fell to as low as 500 per dollar by December, the lowest to be recorded in the last four years.

Currency instability causes a lot of frustration to the economy, causing traders and exporters to end up with less purchasing power, while everyday consumers experience limitations in completing simple international transactions.

This is why Bitcoin offers such a unique advantage to Nigerians than ever before as it simplifies international transactions better than any money payment platform available.

NO CONVERSION FEE NEEDED

Bitcoin is a universal digitally-accepted currency; it holds the same value from country to country. This means you can say goodbye to those exorbitant conversion fees that make international payments expensive because they do not exist when sending Bitcoin to anywhere in the world - it’s like sending Naira to your next door neighbour.

REDUCED PAYMENT COSTS

Bitcoin transactions do not involve third-party platforms and financial institutions, this is why payments are significantly cheaper with the minimal transaction costs than any other international money transfer option.

FEWER REGULATIONS

Whether it’s CBN’s new spending limit on international transactions that restricts you to $100 monthly or PayPal’s policy that disallows you to be able to receive money internationally, with Bitcoin the many regulations that make international payments very complex is out of the way. Geographical borders do not affect your transactions in the cryptocurrency world, and you can transfer large sums of Bitcoin without restriction.

Say goodbye to international payment hassles and start sending and receiving Bitcoin today with Patricia, Nigeria’s largest cryptocurrency company.

Vist mypatricia.co to get started.

*This is a featured post.