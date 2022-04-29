RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira dips against dollar by -0.12%

The Naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

The open indicative rate closed at N417.30 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N419.00.

The Naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day's trading.

A total of 158.55 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

