RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira depreciates slightly, exchanges at 446.10 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Thursday exchanged at 446.10 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.10 per cent, compared with the 445.67 it exchanged on Wednesday.

Naira and dollars
Naira and dollars

Recommended articles

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N446.10.

The naira sold for as low as 415 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N87.95 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira depreciates slightly, exchanges at 446.10 to dollar

Naira depreciates slightly, exchanges at 446.10 to dollar

Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.11% in Q1 2022 - NBS

Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.11% in Q1 2022 - NBS

CBN says hoarding, counterfeiting, reasons for naira redesigning

CBN says hoarding, counterfeiting, reasons for naira redesigning

See alarming rise in price of basic commodities in Ghana as inflation reaches all-time high of 40%

See alarming rise in price of basic commodities in Ghana as inflation reaches all-time high of 40%

Rwandan-based company, OX Delivers named on Time’s 2022 best inventions list

Rwandan-based company, OX Delivers named on Time’s 2022 best inventions list

Health insurance is now worth the price of junk and waste materials in Nigeria

Health insurance is now worth the price of junk and waste materials in Nigeria

Is Hushpuppi movie rights in safe hands or should movie lovers begin to panic?

Is Hushpuppi movie rights in safe hands or should movie lovers begin to panic?

15 Legit online investment platforms in Nigeria that pays daily

15 Legit online investment platforms in Nigeria that pays daily

Uganda's public debt hit 50% GDP amid huge infrastructural projects and growing volatilities in the global market

Uganda's public debt hit 50% GDP amid huge infrastructural projects and growing volatilities in the global market

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world

MTN announce 7-hour service downtime for system upgrade

MTN announces 7-hour service downtime for system upgrade

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced