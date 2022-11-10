Naira depreciates slightly, exchanges at 446.10 to dollar
The Naira on Thursday exchanged at 446.10 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.10 per cent, compared with the 445.67 it exchanged on Wednesday.
An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N446.10.
The naira sold for as low as 415 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of N87.95 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
