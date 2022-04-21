This represents a 0.28 per cent depreciation, compared to N418.33 to the dollar recorded on Wednesday.
Naira depreciates, sells at N419.50 to dollar
The Naira exchanged at N419.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
The open indicative rate closed at N417.81 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N419.50.
The Naira sold for as low as N410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of $124.85 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
