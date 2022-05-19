RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira depreciates further, exchanges at N420.33 against the dollar

The Naira, on Thursday, exchanged at 420.33 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, compared to 419.25 traded on Wednesday, representing 0.26 per cent depreciation.

The open indicative rate closed at N417.70 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N420.33.

The Naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 75.56 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

