ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira depreciates by 0.6% against dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,690.00 and ₦1,620.00 against the dollar.

Naira depreciates by 0.6% against dollar [NaijaTimes]
Naira depreciates by 0.6% against dollar [NaijaTimes]

Recommended articles

Data from the FMDQ Exchange’s official trading platform, which oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that Naira lost ₦10.33.

This represents a 0.61 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Tuesday when it exchanged at ₦1,671.32 to a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover was reduced to 196.78 million dollars on Wednesday, down from 218.77 million dollars recorded on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,690.00 and ₦1,620.00 against the dollar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira depreciates by 0.6% against dollar

Naira depreciates by 0.6% against dollar

CoinPoker launches $1,000,000 Meme millions series featuring DOGE, SHIB & PEPE

CoinPoker launches $1,000,000 Meme millions series featuring DOGE, SHIB & PEPE

NBC empowers youths in Kano, Anambra, Ogun, Imo & Lagos with business grants

NBC empowers youths in Kano, Anambra, Ogun, Imo & Lagos with business grants

How can businesses opt for an effective cash flow management system?

How can businesses opt for an effective cash flow management system?

Telecom entrepreneurs raise concerns over borrow-me-credit scheme

Telecom entrepreneurs raise concerns over borrow-me-credit scheme

OPay partners with University of Ibadan to launch 10-year scholarship initiative

OPay partners with University of Ibadan to launch 10-year scholarship initiative

Richest Female Forex Trader in West Africa: Preshbae adds ₦180m Mercedes Benz AMG

Richest Female Forex Trader in West Africa: Preshbae adds ₦180m Mercedes Benz AMG

Avon HMO appoints Osakpamwan Imasogie as new CEO

Avon HMO appoints Osakpamwan Imasogie as new CEO

TECNO’S #ToneProud campaign defies AI bias, celebrates true skin tones

TECNO’S #ToneProud campaign defies AI bias, celebrates true skin tones

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PUBG Mobile & Infinix present ultimate PMCC Grand Finale in Lagos with a ₦10m Prize Pool

PUBG Mobile & Infinix host ultimate PMCC Grand Finale in Lagos with ₦10m Prize Pool

Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, has announced the appointment of Osakpamwan Imasogie as its new Chief Executive Officer

Avon HMO appoints Osakpamwan Imasogie as new CEO

The association's call for review comes amid growing concerns over the impact of monopoly practices on Nigerian consumers and the economy. [ATE]

Telecom entrepreneurs raise concerns over borrow-me-credit scheme

Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges for over ₦1,6000 at official market [Ripples Nigeria]

Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges for over ₦1,6000 at official market