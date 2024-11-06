Naira depreciates by 0.6% against dollar

Recommended articles
Data from the FMDQ Exchange’s official trading platform, which oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that Naira lost ₦10.33.
This represents a 0.61 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Tuesday when it exchanged at ₦1,671.32 to a dollar.
Also, the total daily turnover was reduced to 196.78 million dollars on Wednesday, down from 218.77 million dollars recorded on Tuesday.
At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,690.00 and ₦1,620.00 against the dollar.