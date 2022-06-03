The open indicative rate closed at N419.70 to the dollar.
Naira depreciates again, exchanges at N419.75 to the dollar
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday as it exchanged at N419.75 to the dollar, a 0.06 per cent depreciation, compared to N419.50 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N419.75.
The Naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 185.85 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.
