Naira depreciates again, exchanges at 441.83 to dollar
The Naira on Thursday exchanged at N441.83 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.26 per cent, compared with N440.67 to the dollar it exchanged on Wednesday.
Read Also
An exchange rate of N442 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N441.83.
The Naira sold for as low as N435 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 64.80 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Dangote refinery at 97% completion – NMDPRA
Nigeria not planning to restructure debt - DMO counters Bloomberg
Equity market declines by N4bn on profit taking
Naira depreciates again, exchanges at 441.83 to dollar
Firm to establish Africa’s largest farmers’ market in Nigeria
Is China’s fine on Kenya a productive way of dealing with the country’s loan default?
Here are the African countries with the most developed financial markets in 2022
7 most expensive diamonds to come from Africa
Private sector gets over N62.28trn credit in Q1 2021 — NBS
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox