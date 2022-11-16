RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira constant, exchanges at 446.67 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira remained unchanged on Wednesday, exchanging at 446.67 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N446.67.

The naira sold for as low as 432 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 86.41 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

