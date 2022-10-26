Naira constant, exchanges at 441.67 to dollar
The Naira remained unchanged on Wednesday, exchanging at N441.67 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window.
Read Also
An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N441.67.
The naira sold for as low as 423 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 81.04 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.
