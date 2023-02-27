ADVERTISEMENT
Naira begins week on negative note

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Monday exchanged at N462 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.35 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N462.05 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N462.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 54.37 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

