RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira appreciates, closes at 418.50 to dollar

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira exchanged at N418.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday, a -0.20 per cent appreciation, compared to 419.33 to the dollar on Wednesday.

Naira appreciates, closes at 418.50 to dollar.
Naira appreciates, closes at 418.50 to dollar.

The open indicative rate closed at N417.23 to the dollar on Thursday.

Recommended articles

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N418.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N410, to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 146.81 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

10 African countries with the highest number of dollar millionaires, according to latest ranking

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Yul Edochie welcomes son with 2nd wife

Yul Edochie welcomes son with 2nd wife

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Davido hangs out with Nigerian-born cruiserweight champion, Lawrence Okolie [Photos]

Davido hangs out with Nigerian-born cruiserweight champion, Lawrence Okolie [Photos]

Trending

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

Top 10 hottest countries in Africa in 2022

Camel trekking across Sahara Desert in morocco

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

7 African countries with the highest international tourist arrivals