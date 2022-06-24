RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira appreciates against dollar, exchanges at 420.12

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Friday appreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N420.12 to the dollar, a 0.01 appreciation against N420.17 traded on Thursday.

Naira appreciates against dollar, exchanges at 420.12.
Naira appreciates against dollar, exchanges at 420.12.

The open indicative rate closed at N419.79 to the dollar on Friday.

Recommended articles

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N420.12.

The Naira sold for as low as N413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 162.98 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

My jealous husband removed my eye, cut off my fingers – Woman narrates (video)

My jealous husband removed my eye, cut off my fingers – Woman narrates (video)

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is engaged

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is engaged

Fashion Police: Here’s why Liquorose’s Big Brother Naija Reunion looks were all hits

Fashion Police: Here’s why Liquorose’s Big Brother Naija Reunion looks were all hits

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

'Wahala' as Nigerian guy and Lukaku's alleged girlfriend go at each other on Twitter

'Wahala' as Nigerian guy and Lukaku's alleged girlfriend go at each other on Twitter

I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir Kizz Daniel says

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Trending

Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rate in Africa in 2022

Top 10 most-innovative economies in Africa

Downtown Johannesburg (Image Source: FT)

5 habits of Africa's richest billionaires you should emulate in 2022

5 habits of highly successful African billionaires you should emulate in 2022

Top 5 African countries with the most cryptocurrency holders

Top 5 African countries with the most cryptocurrency holders