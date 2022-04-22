RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira appreciates against dollar at Investors and Exporters window

The Naira exchanged at 418. 33 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday, compared to N419.50 to the dollar recorded on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at 417.40 naira to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of 444 naira to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at 418. 33 naira.

The naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 169.06 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the the Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

