Musk reportedly had affair with his friend's wife

This was contained in a report released by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The publication quoted “people familiar with the matter”, as saying that the brief love affair which happened in December 2021, prompted Brian to file for divorce in January of this year.

Records from the Santa Clara County Superior Court revealed that Brian had filed for divorce from his wife citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Sources also claimed that Brian filed the divorce weeks after he became aware of Shanahan's affair with his long term friend.

It was gathered that at the time of the incident, Brin and his wife had been separated but were still living together.

The divorce gave December 15, 2021 as the date of the couple’s separation.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index listed Musk as the world's richest person with an estimated fortune of $240 billion, while Brin, who ranks eighth worldwide, has $95 billion.

“Mr. Brin provided Mr. Musk with about $500,000 for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis, when the company was struggling to increase production. In 2015, Mr. Musk gave Mr. Brin one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles,” the report added.

However, report said after the alleged affair, Brian instructed his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies, though “it couldn’t be learned how large those investments are, or whether there have been any sales.”