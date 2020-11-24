However, while the app is like a one-stop plaza for all things cryptocurrency, Patricia continues to expand its features so users have more to experience and in September, announced its newest features, Patricia Business and Hank, both accessible exclusively via its app.

Patricia Business, a cryptocurrency payment gateway developed with the goal of expanding the commercial use of Bitcoin in Nigeria, makes it easier for businesses to receive bitcoin payments from their customers, while getting settled in their local currency.

Often priding itself in its commitment to building user-centric products and practical solutions, the release of this product is no doubt a giant step by this Fintech company as Patricia Business has the potential to transform Bitcoin use in Nigeria from its current high numbers only in peer-to-peer lending to everyday use and acceptability.

However, for Patricia, innovation has no borderlines, and the company will continue to invent as far imaginativeness takes them. This is especially true with the earlier-mentioned release of Hank, a bluetooth and location-enabled device designed to help Patricia users find their missing phone, wallet or gadgets at the push of a button.

Connected to your mobile phone, Hank will make your device ring even on DND to help you easily locate it when it goes missing. Hank can also be easily attached to a bag, wallet or other personal gadgets, and will help you quickly find the tagged items, when lost, by letting off a loud high pitched sound and flashing LED light that can be triggered from your Patricia app.

This exciting new lifestyle device comes in four different looks - Hank Luxury, Adventurer, Candy Floss and Black Panther to give every user a design that suits them.

More than cryptocurrency: Here’s how the Patricia app is a digital experience all on its own

As Patricia continues to innovate and build new everyday solutions for its users to explore, its primary quest remains simple: to champion cryptocurrency revolution in Nigeria.

Hank and Patricia Business are available for preorder and early access by signing up on mypatricia.co today.

*This is a featured post.