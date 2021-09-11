Money Matters! Join the conversation at CIBN's 14th Banking & Finance Conference

The conference is organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and is Africa's largest banking and finance event.

It features the gathering of professionals and prominent stakeholders in the finance industry, who brainstorm on ways to move the economy forward by proffering solutions to the challenges faced in the banking and finance sector.

The conference has recorded a wide attendance demography of people seeking empowerment to take their finances to the next level.

Marking the 14th annual conference themed "ECONOMIC RECOVERY, INCLUSION, & TRANSFORMATION: The Role of Banking & Finance", the conference is slated to take place on the 14th and 15th of September 2021, and is centred around personal finances, unlocking potentials for financial freedom, how to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on individuals, businesses, and the nation at large, and ultimately, the growth of Nigeria's economy post-COVID.

The anticipated event will feature prominent speakers like Ms Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Ms Vera Songwe,; the Executive Secretary, UN Economic Commission for Africa; Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission; Dr Mrs Ajoristedere Awosika (MFR), Chairman, Access Bank, and many more.

Don't be left out of serious conversations that can shape your finances. Take your future into your hands and be a part of the conversation.

Provisions have been made to have a hybrid of both physical and virtual attendance.

Physical attendance will take place in Lagos and Abuja, strictly by invitation.