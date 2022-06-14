RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Mobile transactions reaches 4.86tn in four months - NIBSS

Authors:

Clinton Isidore

Data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System shows that Nigerians use of mobile channels for payment has increased by 3,454.46% from #136.85bn during the first four months of 2019 to #4.86tn in the same time period of 2022.

The growth was a part of the 13.98% increase in the number of telecommunications subscribers in the country from 176.62 million in April 2019 to 201.31 million in the same month of 2022.

Data from the mobile inter-scheme portal of the NIBSS shows a rapid growth in the value of mobile transactions, which began during the pandemic.

The report indicates that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a mass and accelerated adoption of mobile e-payments methods.

It further stated that mobile devices drove payment in 2020, accounting for 43% of total transactions in the same year, with 35% of transactions done via USSD.

According to the NIBSS, mobile transactions increased from N136.85bn in 2019 to N623.47bn in 2020, N1.78tn in 2021, and N4.86tn in 2022.

In the same period under review, data from the mobile inter-scheme transaction portal, showed that the usage of mobile channels for payments increased by 3,406.95 per cent from 4.36 million times to 152.99 million times.

Clinton Isidore

