Mobile transactions reaches 4.86tn in four months - NIBSS

Data from the mobile inter-scheme portal of the NIBSS shows a rapid growth in the value of mobile transactions, which began during the pandemic.

The report indicates that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a mass and accelerated adoption of mobile e-payments methods.

It further stated that mobile devices drove payment in 2020, accounting for 43% of total transactions in the same year, with 35% of transactions done via USSD.

According to the NIBSS, mobile transactions increased from N136.85bn in 2019 to N623.47bn in 2020, N1.78tn in 2021, and N4.86tn in 2022.