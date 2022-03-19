Mizala launches first of its kind, digital insurance services in Nigeria

Mizala through its Flexi Insurance product, looks set to revolutionize the auto insurance space, as it liberalizes and enhances the experience of comprehensive insurance coverage for vehicle owners in Nigeria, through convenient payment system.

According to its CoFounder and Chief Executive Officer, Marcel Okorie, Flexi Auto Insurance through Mizala has been designed to spread the reach of auto Insurance services to everyone, while midwifing the culture of accessing affordable auto insurance cover in Nigeria.

He said, “We’re driven by a sheer desire to have everyone protect what they love.”

As part of its launch plan, Mizala also looks set to partner with agents who will spread the message of affordable car insurance in Nigeria through the Flexi Auto Insurance product.

All intending agents are expected to simply download the Mizala app on Google Playstore or Apple Store, sign up, get vehicle owners to buy insurance, and make cool commissions on every sale.

For more information on how to get your Flexi Auto Insurance or be a Mizala agent today, simply visit www.mizala.co or call Bayo on 070265583622.

---