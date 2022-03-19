RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Mizala launches first of its kind, digital insurance services in Nigeria

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Mizala has announced the launch of its operations in Nigeria in partnership with Universal insurance PLC with its offering of bespoke and convenient digital insurance services to Nigerians by activating its primary product, Flexi Auto Insurance.

Mizala
Mizala

Flexi Auto Insurance through Mizala, is a first of its kind auto insurance package that allows customers to buy weekly, monthly and annually on a pay-as-you-go arrangement for their auto insurance.

Recommended articles

Mizala through its Flexi Insurance product, looks set to revolutionize the auto insurance space, as it liberalizes and enhances the experience of comprehensive insurance coverage for vehicle owners in Nigeria, through convenient payment system.

According to its CoFounder and Chief Executive Officer, Marcel Okorie, Flexi Auto Insurance through Mizala has been designed to spread the reach of auto Insurance services to everyone, while midwifing the culture of accessing affordable auto insurance cover in Nigeria.

He said, “We’re driven by a sheer desire to have everyone protect what they love.”

As part of its launch plan, Mizala also looks set to partner with agents who will spread the message of affordable car insurance in Nigeria through the Flexi Auto Insurance product.

All intending agents are expected to simply download the Mizala app on Google Playstore or Apple Store, sign up, get vehicle owners to buy insurance, and make cool commissions on every sale.

For more information on how to get your Flexi Auto Insurance or be a Mizala agent today, simply visit www.mizala.co or call Bayo on 070265583622.

---

#FeatureByMizala

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

RANKED: Top 10 African countries with the largest military personnel

RANKED: Top 10 African countries with the largest military personnel

Trending

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote

RANKED: Top 10 African countries with the largest military personnel

RANKED: Top 10 African countries with the largest military personnel

East Africans are reportedly going through tough economic times, as prices of essential goods skyrocket

Downtown Nairobi