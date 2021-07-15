Miriam Olusanya is GTB's new boss

She succeeds Segun Agbaje, who has served in the role for the maximum allotted period of 10 years.

Until her appointment, Olusanya was an Executive Director at the bank.

She is the bank’s first female MD since GTB was established in 1990.

She possesses over 23 years of banking experience across various units, including transaction services, asset and liability management, financial markets, corporate finance and investor relations.

Olusanya joined GTBank as an executive trainee and rose to the position of General Manager until she was appointed ED in 2018.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has also announced a re-organisation, with a new board of GTCO directors and changes to the GTBank board unveiled, following approvals by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“GTCO’s board will comprise Sola Oyinlola as chairman of the board, Segun Agbaje as the group chief executive officer, Adebanji Adeniyi as executive director, Cathy Echeozo as a non-executive director, Suleiman Barau and Helen Bouygues as independent non-executive directors,” a statement from the bank reads.

It adds that “GTBank Board will comprise Mr Ibrahim Hassan as chairman of the Board, Mrs Miriam Olusanya as managing director, Mr Jide Okuntola as Deputy Managing Director, Mr Haruna Musa as Executive Director, Mr Olabode Agusto as Independent Non-Executive Director, Ms Imoni Akpofure and Mrs Victoria Adefala as Independent Non-Executive Directors.”

Segun Agbaje, the group CEO of GTCO, says, “We believe that a holding company structure will allow us to take advantage of new business opportunities in the emerging competitive landscape and strengthen our earnings base.

“We are very excited to get started on the next phase of our incredible journey to driving Africa’s growth by making end-to-end financial services easily accessible to every African and African business by leveraging technology and strategic partnerships.