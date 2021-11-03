Millionaires emerge in Union Bank’s Save and Win Palli Promo as 50 other customers win N100,000 each

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The monthly and quarterly draws will continue until the grand finale draw where one lucky customer will cart away N5,000,000.

Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli Promo is a nationwide campaign to give away a whopping N55 Million to new and existing customers, as a way of offering Nigerians relief from the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank’s Head of Retail Banking and Digital, Lola Cardoso has reiterated the Bank’s consistent efforts to give back to customers. She said,

“Union Bank is excited to give back to our customers through the Save & Win Palli Promo, which is one of the many ways we are offering support to Nigerians at this time. This promo presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter and foster the savings culture among Nigerians.

"Union Bank will continue to deliver products and services that enable our customers to achieve their personal and business goals.”

You can still join in! The promo is on until the end of December 2021. During the promo period, Union Bank customers can save a minimum of N10,000 monthly and stand a chance to win amazing cash rewards and prizes.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts, or walk into any Union Bank branch across the country.

----