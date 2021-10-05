Microsoft partners Tech4Dev to train 400,00 Nigerian youths on digital skills acquisition for FREE

The #digitalforallchallenge is under the Emerging Market Model Initiative (EMMI), an Initiative of Tech4Dev in partnership with Microsoft which aims to provide access to digital skills training (from digital literacy to advanced training) to Nigerian Youth residing across all regions of Nigeria for free.

Executive Director at Tech4Dev, Diwura Oladepo, said ‘The initiative is aimed at assisting young people acquire digital literacy skills in order to equip them with the necessary skills for the future. Especially in a time like this where digital skill are critical to success in so many fields, we want to promote a more inclusive society in which the knowledge and advantages of technology are available to all and in a way youths can easily access and relate to.’

The Challenge is categorized into two: The Basic and The Intermediate levels. The basic level introduces basic digital literacy skills to the participants including but not limited to use of productivity tools, online safety while the intermediate level introduces Tech skills such as software development, product design, data science amongst others.

The aim of the challenge to ensure that the participants Win, Learn and Earn. Prizes to be won during the challenge include: N2.5 million, N1 million, Laptops, course coupons etc

How to participate and Win any of the Prizes:

Visit the digitalforall.tech4dev.com to register for Online Basic Digital skill training or visit any of our physical partner centers to register for either the offline Basic Digital skill training or the offline intermediate Digital skill training.

Complete either the Basic digital skills training on the learning platform or at any of our partner centers, or complete the Intermediate skills training at any of our partner centers or platforms

Upload your certificate to the portal provided on digitalforall.tech4dev.com

Share your certificate on social media, tagging @Tech4Dev and @Microsoft

Follow @Tech4Dev on Instagram and LinkedIn and @Tech4DevHQ on Twitter

Wait for further instructions via mail

All learning will end on November 30th, 2021 and the competition will commence by December 1st 2021.Visit digitalforall.tech4dev.com to get started.

For further information contact;

Andrew Lala; Andrew.lala@tech4dev.com

W: www.digitalforall.tech4dev.com

