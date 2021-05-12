Mercedes unveils the 2022 EQB - The first electric SUV for the company

The Mercedes EQB will be Mercedes-Benz's first-ever electric SUV to go to market in the United States. Initially, the honor was supposed to belong to the Mercedes EQC before the German automaker put their plans on hold indefinitely.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the Mercedes EQB in the Chinese market first. This explains why the Mercedes EQB was revealed at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. The Chinese variant of the EV SUV will be built locally in China. Meanwhile, The global variant of the Mercedes EQB will be made in Kecskemét, Hungary, and is expected to debut in Europe around the same time that it does in China. The United States is expected to start importing the global model of the Mercedes EQB from Europe starting in 2022.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the pricing as of yet. However, the expectations are that the Mercedes EQB will sell for a lower price than the EQS ($100,000+) and the smaller EQA (estimated to sell at around $50,000). Considering that the now-canceled EQC would have had a $67,900 price point, the Mercedes EQB could sell for just as much if not a bit lower.

Mercedes EQB 2022 Design

Pulse Nigeria

The design of the Mercedes EQB should immediately feel familiar to anyone who’s followed luxury Mercedes-Benz’s vehicle lineup closely in recent years. It doesn’t just look similar to the GLB by accident. The EQB is literally based on the GLB. But, of course, Mercedes-Benz did make sure to switch up a couple of things so that it’s more than just a GLB with batteries stuffed in its engine’s place.

One of the more obvious differences between the EQB and the GLB is the ECB's blanked-off front grille since there is no need to cool the engine. This paves the way to a more prominent and striking look for the Mercedes-Benz’s three-pointed star logo dabbed right in the middle of it all. Below this is a more rounded intake design that’s complemented with similarly curvaceous headlights.

Where the EQB might be mistaken for the GLB is from the side. Both feature similar profiles, albeit the EQB comes with different alloy wheel designs with sizes that can reach up to 20 inches.

From behind is arguably where the EQB separates itself from the GLB. It takes a queue from the Mercedes EQA with its full-width light bar. The EQB’s are also flatter in design and not swooping.

The lack of exhaust exits on the EQB is hard to miss too, although Mercedes-Benz did try to offset this by putting a hint of chrome onto the bumper.

Mercedes EQB 2022 Interior and Tech

Pulse Nigeria

Just like its exterior, the Mercedes EQB is more or less a twin of the GLB. Of course, as is usually the case with EV vehicles, Mercedes-Benz sprinkled blue lighting strips and stitching all over the interior.

Moving on, the Mercedes EQB is fitted with the MBUX infotainment system with a digital driver’s display that supports Mercedes-Benz’s own voice assistant, Hey Mercedes, with a dual-screen output. The Mercedes EQB will also take full advantage of the Satnav, allowing users to pre-program routes to consider public fast-charging points.

The standard configuration of the Mercedes EQB seats five adults comfortably. However, Mercedes-Benz clarifies that this seven-seater supports anyone who is 5-foot-4 and under in the back with no issues, thus making the Mercedes EQB an ideal choice for families who are in the market for an electric 7-seater SUV soon.

Mercedes EQB 2022 Batteries and Range

At the moment, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that only the EQB 350 variant will hit the market once it launches in late 2021. It will come with a 66.5kWh battery pack with a 297-mile range and compatibility with 100kW rapid chargers. This allows users to fully charge the EQB’s batteries from anywhere between 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Given its range, the Mercedes EQB has a slight advantage over some of its competition. In comparison, the Audi e-tron, which has a 95-kWh Li-Ion battery pack, only has a 218-mile range. On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y and its 60-kWh battery pack are only capable of going as far as 244 miles.

Even if the range specifications given by Mercedes-Benz for the Mercedes EQB could be a best-case scenario, it could still very well be capable of reaching 200+ miles on a single full charge.

It’s also worth noting that other variants and models will follow suit after the EQB 350 goes on sale later this 2021. Some of these other models will reportedly come with front- and four-wheel-drive variants, with Mercedes confirming that they are working on a Mercedes EQB model that can produce at least 272hp. Mercedes-Benz is also reportedly working on a long-ranged EQB variant.

We can expect to hear more about other Mercedes EQB trims in the months leading up to the vehicle’s launch date.

Mercedes EQB 2022 Safety Features

As a proper seven-seat family car, Mercedes-Benz loaded the Mercedes EQB with tons of safety features. Owners can rest easy knowing that the Mercedes EQB will get automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance. Other noteworthy safety tech included in the Mercedes EQB are the pedestrian and the cyclist warning detection system, as well as the adaptive cruise control system.

The adaptive cruise control system of the Mercedes EQB has been designed to be able to accelerate, brake, and even steer for you when you’re driving on the freeway. The said system will also leave room on the road for whenever it detects emergency vehicles as well as automatically take over the regenerative braking system for whenever you’re driving over steep terrain and junctions.