Maximizing your creative productivity: Simple ways to increase creative time for your business

Automate your schedule

This is the best place to start. Automating your schedule can free up a lot of time for creative thinking. Many tools and services can help you do this, such as Asana or Trello. These tools allow you to create and manage tasks in an automated way, so you don't have to spend time on administrative tasks throughout the day. This leaves more room for you to be creative.

2.Automate your workflows

Another way you can maximize creativity is by automating the repetitive parts of your job, leaving more time for creative tasks. Automating workflows doesn't just apply to administrative tasks; it also includes processing paperwork and content creation/management processes required throughout the day. You could use an automation tool like IFTTT or hire a virtual assistant to help you with this.

3.Set boundaries for yourself

It's also important to set time frames for yourself, especially if you tend to overwork. Make sure you're taking breaks and that you're not working all hours of the day. It's advisable to work in blocks of 90 minutes. This will help prevent burnout and allow you to be more productive.

4.Set up inbox rules to focus the messages that matter

The contents of your inbox are another thing that can distract you from what's important. This is especially true if you work in an open-plan office where other people may constantly be sending messages to you, so set up some inbox rules for yourself and don't allow any interference to get between you and the finishing line.

5.Create social media posts in batches and schedule them.

Scheduling posts is an efficient way to make sure your social media accounts are constantly updated without you having to cut time out of your day to do it. Schedule posts in batches every few days or weeks and then forget about them – you can always tweak them later if necessary.