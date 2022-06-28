Mara Wallet: The cool new way to begin your crypto journey

Pulse Nigeria

“At Mara, we are committed to the financial empowerment of the individuals that use our products and services to meet their various crypto-finance needs, and take responsibility in building an informed community seriously,” Chi Nnadi, Co-Founder and CEO at Mara, said while commenting on the pre-launch of the Mara Wallet. “As one of our first steps to achieve crypto education, financial literacy, and ensuring a more equitable distribution of capital, we are delighted to pre-launch the Mara Wallet. Our goal is to get Sub-Saharan individuals started on their journey to leverage a financial infrastructure that they can build their lives upon and make the most of the financial-growth opportunities available in the crypto economy.”

The Mara Wallet waitlist, which is the core mechanic of the pre-launch app, is aimed at crypto-curious and crypto-enthusiast users alike who seek early access to the exchange. Through it they will unlock financial rewards that give users the perfect jumpstart into the #cryptoeconomy.

While describing how the Mara Wallet waitlist works, Chi added, “Pre-registered users will join a queue to enable early access on a first-come, first-served basis. Moreover, a higher position on the waitlist increases the odds of periodically winning prizes. As soon as users join the waitlist, they instantly earn a signup reward. All users who refer the Mara Wallet to their friends, family and community also earn further rewards when those users sign up using their unique referral link. Pre-registered users who participate in the referral activity also improve their chances of moving to top positions on the waitlist.”

The Mara Wallet app is available on the Google Play and Apple App stores. Once formally launched in a few months, the Mara Wallet will enable users to invest in crypto and send money to their family members in real time without processing times, delays, or high fees. To join the waitlist, download the app on the Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The Mara Wallet pre-launch comes at a critical inflection point in the evolution of Sub-Saharan Africa. The current centralised financial system continues to present ongoing obstacles to the development of both local economies and individuals. As a result, food prices have doubled or even tripled in some areas and created record-breaking interest rates. These systems have prompted a dire need for a decentralised alternative.

Mara’s mission is to facilitate a more equitable distribution of capital by providing an alternative that spans across tribes, class, cultures, and countries.

Are you ready to begin writing your crypto story? Mara Wallet is available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Stores now!

About Mara

Mara is building Africa’s portal to the crypto economy through a Pan-African suite of products that addresses a variety of crypto-finance needs while complying with local regulations and being authentically built for the African audience. Mara will initially launch in Kenya and Nigeria, with its first product being a simplified user-friendly Wallet through which users can easily buy, sell, send, and withdraw cryptocurrencies. Mara will also launch a pro exchange for experienced users who prefer a full set of trading options and technical analysis tools. The Mara Chain will launch later, granting savvy developers a place to build decentralised applications that will help shape the future of the African crypto economy. Mara’s executive team includes former executives from Amazon, PayPal, Uber, NVIDIA, Founders Bank, Rappi, and more. The company raised a total of $23M from Coinbase Ventures, Alameda Research (FTX), Distributed Global, TQ Ventures, Day One Ventures, DIGITAL, Nexo, KuCoin Ventures, Huobi Ventures and nearly 100 other crypto investors and angels. The Mara executive team is led by Chi Nnadi, Lucas Llinás Múnera, Dearg OBartuin, Kate Kallot, and Susan Younis.

