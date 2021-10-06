MAN to hold high-level conversation on sustainable development goals

The event themed; “Industrialization: A Pathway to Achieving The Sustainable Development Goals” will feature a selection of industry experts and key stakeholders within the manufacturing sector.

The event is a sequel to the association’s anniversary roundtable which highlighted the need for collaboration among the manufacturing community; government parastatals in-country as well as international trade collaboration across African countries under the umbrella of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA).

As part of its efforts to contribute to the economic development of the Africa, Guangzhou Automobile Group better known as GAC Motors will sponsor the event.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed will grace the event as the distinguished guest and lead speaker, while Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation is the Special Guest of Honour.

Panelists for the event include; Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano, DG, Nigerian Conservation Foundation; Princess Victoria Orelope-Adefulire, Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals; Mr Carl Cruz, Managing Director, Unilever, West Africa; and Amb Jean Bakole, Regional Director, Nigerian Regional Office Hub, UNIDO Rep to ECOWAS.

The event is organised to drive innovation among Nigerian businesses while highlighting topical issues that are stifling the sector’s growth.

Speaking about the event, the Chairman of CIG Motors, the authorized distributor of GAC Motor in Africa, Chief Diana Chen said, “Clearly, Africa has great potential that needs to be harnessed, and we are determined to make that happen. As people from China, which is currently the world’s largest manufacturing powerhouse, producing nearly 50 percent of the world’s major industrial goods, we know how far Nigeria and this great continent can go.

“Truly, MAN has been doing well to promote made-in-Nigeria products and provide an enabling environment for manufacturers in Nigeria. GAC Motor has been and will continue to implement more strategies to stimulate economic transformation in this blessed continent. This 50th Anniversary marks the beginning of new things.”

The event is strictly by invitation and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for general viewing.