RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Malta Guinness continues to lead malt category, bags 2 new awards

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The Malta Guinness brand which is currently activating its “World of Good” campaign has been decorated with several other awards over the years.

Malta Guinness receiving the Africa’s Best Premium Quality Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink of the year
Malta Guinness receiving the Africa’s Best Premium Quality Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink of the year

Leading premium Malt drink, Malta Guinness has been awarded as the ‘Africa’s Best Premium Quality Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink’ of 2021, at the African Brand leadership Merit Awards during their Annual Congress, which took place recently at Four Points Victoria Island in Lagos.

Recommended articles
Malta Guinness receiving the Africa’s Best Premium Quality Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink of the year.
Malta Guinness receiving the Africa’s Best Premium Quality Non-Alcoholic Malt Drink of the year. Pulse Nigeria

The African Brand Leadership Merit Awards is aimed at celebrating Leadership, innovation and creativity in Africa, the award has been acclaimed as one of the most credible brand recognition awards in Africa. Its independent and objective research into brand-related issues has gained it the attention and respect of industry leaders in recent years.

In a similar development, Malta Guinness also clinched the Consumer Choice Award for the First Choice & Most Loved Malt Drink for 2021.

Malta Guinness presented with the First Choice & Most Loved Malt Drink of the year award
Malta Guinness presented with the First Choice & Most Loved Malt Drink of the year award Pulse Nigeria

Brand Manager Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere, when reacting to the recognitions said “We are excited about these meritorious awards, it further reiterates that Malta Guinness is one of the finest brands in Africa, enjoyed by all over the last 3 decades. The awards provide the needed motivation to continue to nourish and excite our consumers with category leading innovations and engagements.

Malta Guinness wins Consumers Choice awards
Malta Guinness wins Consumers Choice awards Pulse Nigeria

The Malta Guinness brand which is currently activating its “World of Good” campaign has been decorated with several other awards over the years, these awards further affirm the brand’s market leadership and innovations within the Malt category.

For more exciting details about Malta Guinness follow @maltaguinessng on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Angry man attempts suicide inside banking hall after his money was given to fraudsters (video)

Angry man attempts suicide inside banking hall after his money was given to fraudsters (video)

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends

5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Trending

4-day working week, 3-day weekend experiment kicks off in Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has resigned

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Business Insider)

Indian-American Parag Agrawal takes over from Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Jack Dorsey (left) says Parag Agrawal (right) was his choice as new CEO

Nigeria Air will create 70,000 jobs – Minister

FG says Nigeria Air will commence operations by April 2022.