Malta Guinness continues to lead malt category, bags 2 new awards

The African Brand Leadership Merit Awards is aimed at celebrating Leadership, innovation and creativity in Africa, the award has been acclaimed as one of the most credible brand recognition awards in Africa. Its independent and objective research into brand-related issues has gained it the attention and respect of industry leaders in recent years.

In a similar development, Malta Guinness also clinched the Consumer Choice Award for the First Choice & Most Loved Malt Drink for 2021.

Brand Manager Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere, when reacting to the recognitions said “We are excited about these meritorious awards, it further reiterates that Malta Guinness is one of the finest brands in Africa, enjoyed by all over the last 3 decades. The awards provide the needed motivation to continue to nourish and excite our consumers with category leading innovations and engagements.”

The Malta Guinness brand which is currently activating its “World of Good” campaign has been decorated with several other awards over the years, these awards further affirm the brand’s market leadership and innovations within the Malt category.

