Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who is one of the world's richest people, has re-married after ending her marriage to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2019.

Seattle teacher Dan Jewett disclosed his marriage to Scott last weekend on the couple's webpage for the Giving Pledge, a philanthropic organisation.

Giving Pledge encourages the world's richest people to dedicate a majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

Scott and Bezos got divorced after a 25-year marriage.

The divorce settlement with Bezos, the second richest man in the world worth $193 billion, catapulted Scott to one of the richest people on earth.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Business Insider) MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

She is currently worth $53 billion, according to Forbes, after receiving a quarter of Bezos' Amazon (AMZN) shares.

"I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others," Jewett writes. "I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as a part of this undertaking with MacKenzie."

Scott has given away billions of dollars as part of a plan to donate a majority of her fortune. In December, for instance, she donated $4.2 billion to 384 organizations, CNN reports.